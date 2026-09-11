Education Minister Pralhad Joshi Launches Bharat Innovates 2026 Publication, Showcasing India’s Growing DeepTech Innovation Ecosystem | X / @JoshiPralhad

New Delhi: Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi on Wednesday launched a commemorative publication for India's flagship innovation programme Bharat Innovates.

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"Launched the Bharat Innovates 2026 Commemorative Publication, celebrating India's growing DeepTech and innovation ecosystem. Under the visionary leadership of Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji, India's innovation ecosystem is expanding from our universities and laboratories to start-ups, industry and global markets," Joshi said in a post on X.

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"Bharat Innovates is helping build these vital bridges by connecting our innovators with global investors, industry leaders, research institutions and markets. The maiden edition brought together 3,000+ ventures, 120 innovators, 1,350+ B2B meetings and 50+ collaboration agreements, with approximately USD 254.5 million in funding commitments and advanced-stage investments emerging from these engagements," he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron had jointly inaugurated the maiden edition of Bharat Innovates 2026 in Paris in June.

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Showcasing India's Deep Tech Ecosystem, Bharat Innovates 2026 highlighted India's growing innovation ecosystem by showcasing 120 Indian innovators, over 15 Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) and over 500 global stakeholders, including global CEOs, industry leaders and leading venture capital firms.

The event spotlighted advancements across 13 key sectors, including advanced computing, semiconductors, space technology, biotechnology, energy, healthcare and manufacturing.

"Our journey from research to innovation, innovation to enterprise and India to the world is only the beginning. This growing innovation ecosystem will play an important role in building a technologically strong and #ViksitBharat," Joshi said.

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