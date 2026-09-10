Delhi Opens EWS, Freeship Admissions For Class 2 Onwards In Private Schools | Canva

New Delhi: The Delhi Directorate of Education has opened online admissions for vacant EWS and freeship seats from Class 2 onwards in private unaided recognised schools for the 2026-27 academic session.

Applications open till September 20

The online admission module opened on Tuesday, and parents can submit applications till September 20. The computerised draw of lots is likely to be held on September 24, according to a circular issued by the DoE.

The admission process will cover vacant EWS and freeship seats in Class 2 and above in eligible private schools, except minority institutions. Seats will be allotted through a computerised draw based on the schools selected by parents and their residential address, it said.

Eligibility criteria for EWS

For admission under the EWS category, the annual family income from all sources should be less than Rs 5 lakh.

Applicants must have an income certificate issued by the Delhi government's Revenue Department. Children of families holding BPL, AAY ration cards or food security cards can also apply, it added.

The applicant must be a resident of Delhi.

Age limits fixed for classes

The Directorate of Education has also fixed age limits for admission to different classes. As on March 31, a child applying for Class 2 should be at least six years old but below seven years. The age limit will increase by one year for each successive class up to Class 9, as per the circular.

Parents can submit only one application for a child. The department has warned that multiple applications may lead to cancellation of the candidature.

It has also cautioned parents against giving incorrect residential addresses to get admission in a preferred school. Such cases may invite action under the applicable rules.

Documents to be verified

After the draw, nearly 30 zonal teams will verify the documents of selected candidates, the DoE mentioned.

The department has also reiterated that private schools cannot charge capitation fees or demand donations from parents during the admission process. Schools violating the rules may face action under the applicable provisions.

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