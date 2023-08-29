Education Minister Pradhan Inspires Youth; Aims For India's Self-Reliance By 2047

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan | CD]]]]]]

Bhubaneshwar: Amidst the picturesque Barunei foothills of Khurda district, Dharmendra Pradhan, India's Minister for Education, ignited a resounding call to action, steering the Mo Mati Mo Desh Abhiyan into fervent motion. Embodied by the vibrant surroundings, Pradhan stood before the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bhubaneswar, where he orchestrated an empowering moment, imprinting the Panch Pran pledge onto eager student hearts.

With an unwavering gaze on the horizon, the minister invoked the youth to be architects of novel knowledge traditions, charting a course for India to scale unprecedented summits.

From the hallowed grounds of Khurdagarh, where history whispers its tales, to the poignant Shaheed Memorial, Pradhan gathered the soil of valor and pedaled his purpose to the IIT campus. Here, under the watchful embrace of a newly planted tree and a commemorative plaque, a nod to the warriors of freedom, he mingled with the student companions.

United as a living map of India, students from diverse educational realms intertwined their aspirations in a human chain. In a moment of collective commitment, Minister Pradhan administered the oath, the rhythm of his words resonating with the nation's destiny. "In today's knowledge-based era, we need to resolve to create a new tradition of knowledge and take the country to new heights," he said.

Stepping into the heart of intellectual sanctums, Pradhan engaged in dialogues with IIT Bhubaneswar's luminaries, casting his gaze upon the tapestry of progress. Research parks and student havens unfurled their potential before him, whispering promises of innovation and exploration.