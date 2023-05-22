Bhopal: Spend money on making daughters educated & self-reliant

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Instead of saving money for daughter's wedding, people should spend money to make her educated and self-reliant, said Joint Director and Jury Member of Women and Child Development Department, Suresh Tomar. Tomar was speaking at a prize distribution function of a national contest based on gender equality on Sunday.

The winners of four competitions including Badhai songs on girl child birth, photography, Reels Banao and essay writing were awarded cash prize and certificates. Smita Kumari, Ranjana Sharma and Manorama Sharma secured the first, the second and third positions respectively in Badhai song contest. Aditya Hari Gupta and Asha Sinha Kapoor received special prizes. Sakshi Mishra (Bihar), Sushrut Potdar (Maharashtra), Smita Kumari (Madhya Pradesh) respectively bagged first, second and third position respectively in the essay writing competition on the topic - My role in creating a world based on gender equality.

Vinay Nagpal (Delhi) won first prize in the reel making competition on the topic, A Gender Inclusive World. In the photography competition on topic, How a Gender Neutral World Would Look Like, Delhi's Ruchika Sharma, Aniket Mukherjee (Assam), Mohammed Anas came first, second and third respectively. Writer and actress Vibha Rani, Joint Director of Women and Child Development Department Suresh Tomar and photographer Mujeeb Farooqi were juries. The contest was organised by Sarokar, an organisation working on gender equality. Kumud Singh, secretary of the organisation, coordinated the event.