Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Launches Vidyanjali Scholarship Program In New Delhi

On February 7, the Vidyanjali Scholarship Program will be launched by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan at Rang Bhawan, All India Radio, Sansad Marg, New Delhi. Additionally, the launch was streamed live on YouTube and social media sites for the Education Ministry.

"Hon'ble Union Minister of Education and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Dharmendra Pradhan will launch the Vidyanjali Scholarship Programme today," read a statement posted on the Education Ministry's X account. The venue for the event is All India Radio's Rang Bhawan on Sansad Marg in New Delhi.

Delighted to launch the Vidyanjali Scholarship Program.



Heartwarming to see our corporates enthusiastically coming forward to support and sponsor academically gifted and meritorious students lacking financial means to pursue education. The philanthropic gesture of our donor…

What does the scholarship constitute?

A considerable proportion of these pupils come from disadvantaged backgrounds. He further added that a total of Rs 5 crore in scholarships will be awarded to 70 students. He said that the development of a nation necessitates the participation of all residents, emphasizing the encouraging role that businesses play in providing financial support for academically gifted but underprivileged kids.

In order to strengthen schools through community and private sector involvement in schools across the nation, the Ministry of Education launched the Vidyanjali initiative earlier this year. This initiative aimed to connect schools with a variety of volunteers from the Indian diaspora, including young professionals, retired teachers, retired government officials, retired professionals, NGOs, private sector and public sector companies, corporate institutions, and many more.