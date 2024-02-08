 Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Launches Vidyanjali Scholarship Program In New Delhi
The launch was streamed live on YouTube and social media sites for the Education Ministry.

Siksha MUpdated: Thursday, February 08, 2024, 02:39 PM IST
Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan | File

On February 7, the Vidyanjali Scholarship Program will be launched by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan at Rang Bhawan, All India Radio, Sansad Marg, New Delhi. Additionally, the launch was streamed live on YouTube and social media sites for the Education Ministry.

"Hon'ble Union Minister of Education and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Dharmendra Pradhan will launch the Vidyanjali Scholarship Programme today," read a statement posted on the Education Ministry's X account. The venue for the event is All India Radio's Rang Bhawan on Sansad Marg in New Delhi.

What does the scholarship constitute?

A considerable proportion of these pupils come from disadvantaged backgrounds. He further added that a total of Rs 5 crore in scholarships will be awarded to 70 students. He said that the development of a nation necessitates the participation of all residents, emphasizing the encouraging role that businesses play in providing financial support for academically gifted but underprivileged kids.

