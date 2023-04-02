Education minister celebrates 'Utkal Divas' in Kotia; Warns Andhra not to visit Odisha

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan celebrates 'Utkal Divas | Photo Credit: ANI

Koraput: Union Education Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday celebrated Utkal Divas at Kotia in Odisha's Koraput district.

While addressing the crowd in Odia, Pradhan said, "87 years ago, Odisha became a separate State on basis of language. Since then we are celebrating Utkal Divas on April 1. It is my good fortune that I have come to Koraput and will go to the village to celebrate this day with people. I congratulate and extend my wishes to all Odia brothers and sisters".

Education Minister along with four Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs on Saturday celebrated "Utkal Divas" with residents of Kotia people in Odisha's Koraput district.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan earlier on Saturday warned officials from Andhra Pradesh not to visit Koraput district’s Kotia village on the Andhra Pradesh-Odisha border.

The Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, during his visit to the controversial Kotia village also said, "This is our Utkal Maa (Motherland). We never address our mother as aunty. The people of Koraput will never allow anybody to intrude in this region amid intrusion of Andhra Pradesh in Kotia regions."

“Only Odisha has the right to Kotia. Andhra’s undue favor is unnecessary. No, Andhra, Only Odisha. Kotia Panchayat belongs to Odisha. No Andhra, please go back Andhra," he added.

The controversial region is claimed by both Odisha and Andhra Pradesh.

The Union Minister interacted with the students of Fatusineri School of Kotia Panchayat and discussed various problems with villagers.

(with ANI inputs)