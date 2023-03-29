Education minister Pradhan launches 'Future of Learning Collaborative'

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan | Representative pic

Anant National University and the University of Pennsylvania’s Graduate School of Education have launched the 'Future of Learning collaborative' to address critical challenges and devise plausible solutions to deliver high-quality education.

The three-day conference, which started on March 28 will end on March 30, comprised thought leaders, academics, policymakers, practitioners, innovators, investors and entrepreneurs coming together to design better learning environments for future generations of learners and provide them with an education that is accessible, affordable, and empowering.

On this occasion, University Grant Commission Chairman Prof. Mamidla Jagadesh Kumar and 28 delegates from five continents including Europe, South America, North America, Middle East and Asia were also present.

Speaking on the occasion Shri Pradhan said that the 21st century is the century of empowerment through knowledge. He said that people-centric solutions is the core of education for a sustainable future and holistic thinking is the pathway.

The Minister highlighted that the Indic way of living and knowledge traditions are based on the concept of ‘Samagra’. Modern day holistic thinking is nothing but an expression of Indic traditions. Design thinking today gives us an opportunity to reinvent the Indic process for human welfare, he added.

With the implementation of NEP 2020, we are intertwining our centuries-old tradition of ‘Ideate, Create & Test’ to reform and reimagine our education and make it more practice-based and human-centric. We need to create a holistic, ‘Samagra’ darshan, he said during the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Anunaya Chaubey, Provost, Anant National University said, "The purpose of the collaborative is to explore the role, purpose, reach and dissemination of education and learning in the context of a world that is changing fast for reasons such as climate change, geo-political conflicts and technical disparities and to recommend steps and ensure that the future of learning is relevant, equitable and inclusive, solution-oriented and impactful across contexts."

"Today's youth are aspirational. They are lifelong learners, creative, innovative, problem solvers and leaders. They are risk-takers who learn from their failures and essentially want to become a good human being. The National Education Policy is designed to fulfil these aspirations. I am positive that the deliberations from the Future of Learning conference will touch upon these points for holistic development", said Prof. Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar, UGC Chairman.