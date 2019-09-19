Education is the key to prosperity

A good education is a dream of every parent for their child because education is an enabler to lead a good life. Irrespective of which nation, religion, ethnicity or culture a person belongs to s/he understands the value of education in terms of getting a good job and better opportunities for financial growth, but it is seldom that we realise that education is key to both financial as well as personal prosperity. Education helps you see and understand the world beyond any invisible barriers or prejudices often created by the human race.

Education is a fundamental right of every citizen in a nation and some nations like Finland, France & more provide free education to their citizens. It is because the governments in these nations believe and educated citizen will not only have a better life and opportunities but s/he will certainly play an important role in the overall development of nation's economy.

In today's era, when humans are under threat of climate emergency, terrorism, poverty, fake news and more, the value of good education is more critical than ever. With the right education, a citizen is more inclined to make better decisions choice to take the right steps to address or reduce the problems that we all face around the world today. Ms. Julia Gillard, Former Prime Minister of Australia once said in her speech that “Education is an investment in peace, security and economic prosperity, and we should tell all the world leaders this.”

Therefore, we can conclude that education is certainly an important key to personal as well as economic prosperity. Education has been and will always be a differentiator and an ace power in achieving any goal.

— By Ritesh Rawal