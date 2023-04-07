Education city in Noida to be built near Jewar Airport; Rs 45 lakh for MBBS course

Education city in Noida to be built near Jewar Airport | Representational pic

Noida: To restrict Indian students from going abroad in search of Medical colleges, a new university will be built near the Jewar International Airport here.

As per the DNA, the university will be part of the Noida Educational City, which will be built on 100 acres of land.

The reports further says, Lincoln University has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) of Rs 2000 crore with the Yamuna Authority.

The land will be allotted for the university in sector 9 of the city. Once the process of allotment is finished, the construction work will begin.

After the construction of this university, the students of the country will not have to rush to China, Ukraine, Russia, Australia and America to pursue medical courses.

The university's executive director, Dr B Abdul Rafiq told the news portal, Tricity that it will cost Rs 45 lakh to complete the MBBS course in the education city.

The university's administration will also build a hospital wirh 1200 beds. It will be a multiplex hospital. The university will also offer courses on airport craft and cargo.

