Education Centre Australia Launches Open Learning Bharat For Online Courses For Indians

Education Centre of Australia (ECA Group) launched OpenLearning Bharat on Saturday, an initiative aimed at empowering students with inclusive and accessible educational opportunities.

The newly introduced OpenLearning Bharat platform is meticulously designed to unlock the full potential of every student by leveraging cutting-edge technology and harnessing the expertise of top educators, as stated in an official press release by ECA.

The primary objective of this transformative mission is to revolutionise higher education and online learning in India. While online learning has witnessed an impressive surge in participation, the cost of accessing quality education remains a significant barrier for students from lower and middle-class backgrounds. OpenLearning Bharat strives to address this critical issue by ensuring sustainable and expanded access to affordable world-class education for students across India, it said.

The platform offers a diverse range of highly sought-after courses, including Artificial Intelligence, Data Science, Machine Learning, Cybersecurity, and more, as informed by ECA.

Founder & CEO of Education Centre of Australia (ECA Group), Rupesh Singh, expressed his excitement about being a part of this transformative journey. He firmly believes that access to quality education should not be restricted by financial constraints. OpenLearning Bharat, with its in-demand courses, seeks to bridge the gap and empower students from all backgrounds to thrive in their educational pursuits.