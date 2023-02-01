Education Budget 2023: National Digital Library to carry books across all languages

Collaboration with NGOs that work in literacy will be a part of this initiative. | ANI

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharam while presenting the Union Budget to the Parliament announced that a National Digital Library for Children and Adolescents will be set up for facilitating the availability of quality books across languages, geographies, genres, and levels, and devise agnostic accessibility.

States will be encouraged to set up physical libraries for them at panchayat and block levels and provide infrastructure for accessing the National Digital Library Resources.

Additionally, to build a culture of reading and make up for pandemic-time learning loss the National Book Trust and other sources will be encouraged to provide and replenish non-curricular titles in regional languages and in English to these physical libraries. Collaboration with NGOs that work in literacy will be a part of this initiative.

Languages from different regions will be promoted to foster a reading culture and compensate for pandemic time learning loss, the National Book Trust, the Children's Book Trust, and other organisations will be encouraged to provide books and other materials in regional languages as well as English to these physical libraries.

