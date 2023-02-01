Education Budget 2023: Centre to recruit 38,800 teachers for Eklavya model

Representational Photo | Photo: Pixabay

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman while delivering the Union Budget to Parliament announced that in the next three years, the centre will employ 38,800 teachers and support the staff of the existing 740 model residential schools, which serve 3.5 lakh tribal students.

Teachers' training will be reenvisioned through innovative pedagogy, curriculum transaction, continuous professional development, dispstick surveys, and ICT implementation. The District Institute of Educational Training will be developed as vibrant institute of excellence for this purpose

The centre is also to set up 157 new nursing colleges in core locations close to the existing 157 medical colleges developed since 2014.

