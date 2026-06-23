 ED Raids 18 Locations Across Tamil Nadu In Money Laundering Probe Linked To Alleged Teacher Recruitment Exam Scam
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ED Raids 18 Locations Across Tamil Nadu In Money Laundering Probe Linked To Alleged Teacher Recruitment Exam Scam

The Enforcement Directorate conducted raids across 18 premises in Chennai, Trichy, Coimbatore, and Madurai in a money laundering probe linked to an alleged teacher recruitment exam scam. The case stems from a 2017 FIR and 2021 chargesheet filed by Chennai police’s CCB, investigating suspected manipulation in recruitment examinations in Tamil Nadu.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, June 23, 2026, 04:09 PM IST
ED Raids 18 Locations Across Tamil Nadu In Money Laundering Probe Linked To Alleged Teacher Recruitment Exam Scam
ED Raids 18 Locations Across Tamil Nadu In Money Laundering Probe Linked To Alleged Teacher Recruitment Exam Scam | Representational Image

Chennai: The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday conducted raids at multiple locations in Tamil Nadu as part of a money laundering investigation linked to an alleged teachers recruitment exam manipulation case, officials said.

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They said about 18 premises in Chennai, Trichy, Coimbatore, and Madurai were raided under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The action is linked to an alleged Teacher recruitment exam manipulation case in which the central crime branch (CCB) of the Greater Chennai Police filed an FIR in 2017 and a chargesheet in 2021, they said. 

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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