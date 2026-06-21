ED Conducts Searches In Rewa, Jabalpur In ₹55.60 Crore Fake Bitumen Bill Scam; Cash, Deposits Seized | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Enforcement Directorate (ED), Bhopal Zonal Office, carried out searches at multiple locations in Rewa and Jabalpur districts on June 19 in connection with a money laundering case linked to fake bitumen bills used in road construction projects.

According to the ED, the investigation was launched under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, based on several FIRs registered by the Economic Offence Wing (EOW) of Madhya Pradesh Police in Rewa and Jabalpur under IPC and Prevention of Corruption Act provisions.

ED, Bhopal Zonal Office, has conducted search operations on 19.06.2026 at various premises in Rewa and Jabalpur districts of Madhya Pradesh in connection with money laundering investigation related to submission of “fake bills related of Bitumen” in the “construction of roads”.… pic.twitter.com/cQFcEeVGcg — ED (@dir_ed) June 21, 2026

The information was shared by the official X handle of ED, which wrote, “ED, Bhopal Zonal Office, has conducted search operations on 19.06.2026 at various premises in Rewa and Jabalpur districts of Madhya Pradesh in connection with money laundering investigation related to submission of “fake bills related of Bitumen” in the “construction of roads”. During the search operations, various incriminating records including the property documents, digital devices and cash amounting to Rs. 23.50 Lakh were recovered and seized. Bank balances and fixed deposits of Rs. 2.93 Crore were frozen.”

Contractors conspired with public servants

During the probe, officials found that some contractors allegedly conspired with public servants and officials of the Madhya Pradesh Rural Road Development Authority (MPRRDA) and project implementation units to fraudulently obtain government payments.

The accused allegedly submitted forged and fake invoices of oil companies, including Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL), for asphalt/bitumen used in road construction.

The ED said the fake invoices were worth around ₹55.60 crore, causing heavy losses to the government treasury.

During the search operations, officials recovered property documents, digital devices, and cash worth ₹23.50 lakh. The agency also froze bank balances and fixed deposits worth ₹2.93 crore.

Further investigation in the case is currently underway.