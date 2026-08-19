ED Raids 10 Premises In Jauhar University Trust Probe Over Alleged Diversion Of Govt Contract Funds | Representative image

Lucknow: The Enforcement Directorate conducted searches at 10 premises in Rampur, Saharanpur and Delhi as part of its ongoing money laundering investigation linked to Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar Trust and Mohammad Ali Jauhar University in Rampur.

The searches are part of a probe into the alleged diversion of government contract funds through private contractors and their subsequent use, including for construction of assets of the university and the trust, according to the ED.

The investigation has also brought to light financial transactions between certain contractors and the trust. The contractors allegedly diverted funds to the trust and university after benefiting from government contracts. The money was allegedly used for donations and construction-related works linked to the university and the trust.

ED teams searched the premises to trace alleged proceeds of crime and examine financial records, documents and digital evidence relating to the alleged diversion and utilisation of government funds.

The latest searches come against the backdrop of continuing legal proceedings concerning the construction of buildings at Jauhar University.

Earlier, the Moradabad Divisional Commissioner and Rampur Development Authority chairman Anjaneya Kumar Singh had stayed an order directing the demolition of 38 of the university's 40 buildings.

The demolition order had been issued by RDA vice-chairman and Rampur District Magistrate Ajay Kumar Dwivedi on the grounds that the buildings had been constructed without approved maps. The university management and Jauhar Trust subsequently filed appeals before the court of the RDA chairman and divisional commissioner challenging the demolition order.

The ED action is part of its broader investigation into the financial transactions and alleged diversion of government funds linked to the trust and the university.