Bihar Shocker: 36 Students Fall Ill After Cook

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Nalanda: Dozens of schoolchildren at a government school in Bihar's Nalanda were hospitalised after they felt dizzy and started vomiting on Tuesday. At least 36 girl students fell ill after a cook "mistakenly" added detergent powder instead of salt to their mid-day meal.

The incident occurred at the Middle School in Parasi, in the Noorsarai police station area. The students were taken to Biharsharif Sadar Hospital, and officials said that they were stable.

The mid-day meal comprising soyabean rice was supplied by an NGO as per the prescribed menu, the principal said. Some children had already eaten when others complained that the food lacked salt. Reportedly, the containers and detergent powder were kept near each other, and the cook mistakenly added detergent powder instead of salt, according to NDTV report.

Soon after eating the mid-day meal, many students complained of dizziness and started vomiting. They were given first aid at school but were later shifted to Sadar Hospital after their condition did not improve.

Minister visits affected students

Bihar Rural Development Minister Shravan Kumar visited the hospital and met the affected students. He also spoke to doctors about their condition. The minister assured that a detailed probe would be conducted to ascertain how the alleged lapse occurred in the preparation and serving of the mid-day meal.