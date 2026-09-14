ED Arrests Former Chhattisgarh CMO OSD Chetan Borghariya In CGPSC Exam Irregularity Money Laundering Case | File Pic

Raipur, Sep 14: The Directorate of Enforcement's (ED) Raipur Zonal Office has arrested Chetan Borghariya, former Officer on Special Duty (OSD) in Chhattisgarh's Chief Minister's Office and currently Additional Collector of Balrampur-Ramanujganj, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), an agency statement said on Monday.

The arrest, effected on September 11, relates to alleged money laundering linked to irregularities and manipulation in the Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) State Service Examinations of 2020 and 2021.

The ED probe stems from an FIR registered by the Economic Offences Wing/Anti-Corruption Bureau (EOW/ACB), Raipur, concerning large-scale corruption in the examinations.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) later took over the predicate offence investigation, registering an FIR against then CGPSC Chairman Taman Singh Sonwani and others, and filing charge sheets, the ED said in a press release.

ED, Raipur arrested Chetan Borghariya, the then Officer on Special Duty (OSD) in the Chief Minister’s Office of Govt. of Chhattisgarh and presently posted as Additional Collector, Balrampur-Ramanujganj, Chhattisgarh, on 11.09.2026 under PMLA, 2002, in connection with a money… pic.twitter.com/IEG6WNwu81 — ED (@dir_ed) September 14, 2026

ED alleges money laundering links

According to ED findings, Utkarsh Chandrakar, Anil Chandrakar, and Vikash Chandrakar allegedly collected illegal gratification exceeding Rs 3 crore from candidates of the 2021 examination. They assured provision of question papers in advance and selection by leveraging purported access and influence in the then Chief Minister’s Office.

Borghariya’s name and official position as OSD were allegedly invoked in these assurances, it said.

Investigation revealed that leaked question papers were distributed to certain candidates.

Prior to the Preliminary Examination, candidates gathered at Siddhi Vinayak Marriage Palace in Raipur, where the papers were handed over. They were later accommodated at Barnawapara Sanctuary Resort, where coaching based on leaked Mains papers was allegedly provided, said the release.

Financial trail under investigation

Financial probes uncovered cash deposits totalling Rs 66.64 lakh through 170 transactions in Borghariya’s bank account during the relevant period, along with multiple transactions between him and Utkarsh Chandrakar.

The ED had searched Borghariya’s premises on September 1, seizing digital devices including mobile phones. Forensic analysis of these devices revealed communications with Utkarsh Chandrakar regarding financial transactions and demands for repayment.

Further trails pointed to transactions involving M/s Figurecave E-Com (OPC) Private Limited, suspected of being used for layering and movement of funds.

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Borghariya sent to ED custody

Evidence comprising digital records, banking data and statements recorded under PMLA indicated Borghariya’s involvement in the acquisition, possession, concealment and use of proceeds of crime.

Borghariya was arrested under Section 19 of the PMLA and produced before the Special Court (PMLA), Raipur, which sent him to six days of ED custody for further investigation.

The probe continues.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)