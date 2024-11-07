ECGC PO Admit Card 2024 OUT, Check Exam Pattern!

ECGC PO 2024 | Official Website

The admit card for the 2024 Probationary Officers (PO) recruitment exam has been made available by ECGC Ltd. Hall passes are available for download on the official website, www.ecgc.in, for qualified applicants. The goal of the hiring campaign is to fill 40 PO positions in total. On November 16, the online written test will take place.

According to latest reports, the results will be made public between December 16 and December 31, 2024. January or February 2025 is when the interview will take place.

How to download?



-Go to ecgc.in, the official website.

-Visit the ECGC Careers website.

-Click the link for the PO admit card 2024.

-Download the admit card after logging in.

-Print off a copy for your records.

A photocopy of your ID should be brought with your admit card. For verification, the original ID—which is the same as the photocopy—must be brought. The call letter/admit card and the identity card (ID) should have the same name. PwBD candidates must present their most recent, valid disability certificate at the location of the online written exam.

Exam Pattern



There will be 200 questions on the exam, each worth 200 marks. With the exception of the English language test, the question paper will be bilingual in Hindi and English. The online exam results (80%) and interview scores (20%) will be taken into account when creating the final merit list. For every wrong response, there is a 0.25 mark deduction.