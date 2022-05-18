Eastern Army Commander Lt Gen RP Kalita visited IIT Guwahati to examine RnD projects

Assam: On 17th May 2022, Tuesday, Lieutenant General RP Kalita, Commander of the Eastern Army, toured the Indian Institute of Technology in Guwahati, interacted with Professor TG Sitharam, the Director of IIT, and inspected Research and development projects.

The visit established a coordination mechanism for harnessing technology for the military by focusing on Atmanirbhar Bharat stated the Indian Army officials.

Published on: Wednesday, May 18, 2022, 12:58 PM IST