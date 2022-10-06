EAM Jaishankar raises issue of student visas with New Zealand

EAM S Jaishankar with New Zealand PM Jacinda Adern. | Twitter/@DrSJaishankar

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has brought up concerns about student visas faced by several Indians who are finding it difficult to pursue their education journey in New Zealand.

Jaishankar, who is on his first official visit to New Zealand, met with his counterpart Nanaia Mahuta.

Indians, who make up the second-largest group in New Zealand universities, study in various fields including information technology, hospitality, engineering, etc. in the country.

"I also raised with the minister the concerns that some of our students have faced, students who had to leave New Zealand during the Covid period and who didn't have the opportunity to get their visas renewed," said Jaishankar during a joint press interaction with Mahuta. "I urged a fairer and more sympathetic treatment for them, also students who are waiting to come to New Zealand to pursue their studies and whether the visa process for them could be hastened," Jaishankar continued.

Jaishankar also tweeted about urging the New Zealand government over the expedition of visas for Indian students.

"Took up the issue of Indian students impacted by Covid measures. Urged expeditious visa processing of those desirous of studying in New Zealand now," said the tweet by EAM.

