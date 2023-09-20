DUSU Polls 2023: NSUI's Vehicle Vandalized; 'We Are Not Responsible', Says ABVP

DUSU Polls 2023: NSUI's Vehicle Vandalized, Alleges ABVP Of Attacking | Twitter

With Delhi University Student's Union (DUSU) Polls reaching near the voting date, the fight within the student's wing has become intense. The congress student's wing, National Student's Union of India (NSUI) on Tuesday claimed that the vehicle of their presidential candidate for the DUSU Polls 2023, Hitesh Gulia came under attack. They have alleged the supporters of ABVP for vandalizing the SUV full of NSUI supporters.

NSUI National Secretary Nitish Gaur told to the Indian express that a few members from the ABVP broke the car of our presidential candidate last night around 12 am-1 am at Arts Faculty in North Campus."

However, the right-wing student's wing, ABVP denied the claims made by the Congress-backed outfit and countered with the point that NSUI is roaming around campus with sticks and creating ruckus within the varsity.

Meanwhile, DCP (Northwest) Jitendra Kumar Meena said they are yet to receive a complaint.

The election is schedule to be held on September 22, the DUSU elections are being conducted by the varsity after a gap of three years due to the effect of Covid-19 Pandemic.

.@CPDelhi must direct local police station to register FIR against these goons who attacked .@nsui candidate.@Hiteshgulia001 , these so called ABVP student activist of today will be criminal’s tomorrow if not acted upon #NSUI_DUSU pic.twitter.com/wduAImTqjD — Abhishek Dutt (अभिषेक दत्त ) (@duttabhishek) September 19, 2023

As per the latest reports, Police have registered a case of breach of peace in connection with the attack on the car.

As per various reports on X, candidates and supporters of a student organization forcibly entered Miranda House College on Tuesday. During the campaign, supporters of one of the candidates entered Miranda House by opening the gate. A video is being circulated in the whole case. In this, students are seen forcibly entering the college. The students are stopping them.

