 DUSU Election Results 2024: Split Verdict As NSUI Wins President, Joint Secretary Posts; ABVP Secures Vice President, Secretary Seats
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationDUSU Election Results 2024: Split Verdict As NSUI Wins President, Joint Secretary Posts; ABVP Secures Vice President, Secretary Seats

DUSU Election Results 2024: Split Verdict As NSUI Wins President, Joint Secretary Posts; ABVP Secures Vice President, Secretary Seats

Results were delayed due to a Delhi High Court order on campaign defacements. Twenty-one candidates contested the four central panel posts.

Megha Chowdhury_Updated: Monday, November 25, 2024, 06:03 PM IST
article-image
University of Delhi (DU) | File photo

The counting of votes for the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) election for the 2024-25 academic year concluded today, November 25. NSUI's Rounak Khatri has won the post of DUSU President, defeating ABVP's Rishabh Chaudhary by a margin of over 1,300 votes.

According to the results, Bhanu Pratap Singh of the ABVP secured the position of Vice President. Mitravinda Karanwal of the ABVP has been elected as DUSU Secretary, while NSUI's Lokesh Choudhary has won the post of Joint Secretary.

Earlier in the counting process, NSUI's presidential candidate, Rounak Khatri, was in the lead after five rounds with a total of 5,531 votes. Lokesh Choudhary, the Joint Secretary candidate, was ahead with 6,065 votes, and secretary candidate Namrata Jeph Meena had 4,425 votes. Meanwhile, ABVP's Bhanu Pratap Singh was leading in the vice-presidential race with 6,101 votes.

The announcement of election results, originally scheduled for September 28, has been postponed following a directive from the Delhi High Court. The court ordered that the results not be declared until the defacement caused during the election campaign was addressed.

FPJ Shorts
IIM Mumbai Gears Up For Yuva Sangam Phase V; A Week Of Cultural Interactions & Traditions
IIM Mumbai Gears Up For Yuva Sangam Phase V; A Week Of Cultural Interactions & Traditions
Chhattisgarh Tragedy: Woman, 2 Newborns Die In Ambulance In Korba; Family Alleges Oxygen Shortage (VIDEO)
Chhattisgarh Tragedy: Woman, 2 Newborns Die In Ambulance In Korba; Family Alleges Oxygen Shortage (VIDEO)
Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: 'Tent City' To Be Set By IRCTC At Prayagraj; Know Booking Details & Price List
Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: 'Tent City' To Be Set By IRCTC At Prayagraj; Know Booking Details & Price List
Who Is Rounak Khatri? Know All About The New Face Of DUSU As NSUI Wins Presidential Election
Who Is Rounak Khatri? Know All About The New Face Of DUSU As NSUI Wins Presidential Election

A total of twenty-one candidates are competing for four central panel positions: eight are vying for the president position, five for the vice-president role, and four each for the secretary and joint secretary posts.

The main contenders in this election are the RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the Congress-backed National Students' Union of India (NSUI), and the Left Alliance, which includes the All India Students' Association (AISA) and the Students Federation of India (SFI).

In the outgoing student union, the NSUI held the vice-president post, while the ABVP occupied the remaining three positions.


(With PTI inputs)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IIM Mumbai Gears Up For Yuva Sangam Phase V; A Week Of Cultural Interactions & Traditions

IIM Mumbai Gears Up For Yuva Sangam Phase V; A Week Of Cultural Interactions & Traditions

Who Is Rounak Khatri? Know All About The New Face Of DUSU As NSUI Wins Presidential Election

Who Is Rounak Khatri? Know All About The New Face Of DUSU As NSUI Wins Presidential Election

Maharashtra SSC Exam 2025: No Change In Passing Marks For Math & Science, Clarifies Board

Maharashtra SSC Exam 2025: No Change In Passing Marks For Math & Science, Clarifies Board

Maharashtra NEET PG Counselling 2024: Seat Matrix Released, Choice-Filling Closes Today

Maharashtra NEET PG Counselling 2024: Seat Matrix Released, Choice-Filling Closes Today

DUSU Election Results 2024: Split Verdict As NSUI Wins President, Joint Secretary Posts; ABVP...

DUSU Election Results 2024: Split Verdict As NSUI Wins President, Joint Secretary Posts; ABVP...