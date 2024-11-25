DUSU Election Results 2024: Split Verdict As NSUI Wins President, Joint Secretary Posts; ABVP Secures Vice President, Secretary Seats

University of Delhi (DU) | File photo

The counting of votes for the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) election for the 2024-25 academic year concluded today, November 25. NSUI's Rounak Khatri has won the post of DUSU President, defeating ABVP's Rishabh Chaudhary by a margin of over 1,300 votes.

According to the results, Bhanu Pratap Singh of the ABVP secured the position of Vice President. Mitravinda Karanwal of the ABVP has been elected as DUSU Secretary, while NSUI's Lokesh Choudhary has won the post of Joint Secretary.

Earlier in the counting process, NSUI's presidential candidate, Rounak Khatri, was in the lead after five rounds with a total of 5,531 votes. Lokesh Choudhary, the Joint Secretary candidate, was ahead with 6,065 votes, and secretary candidate Namrata Jeph Meena had 4,425 votes. Meanwhile, ABVP's Bhanu Pratap Singh was leading in the vice-presidential race with 6,101 votes.

🏆 NSUI Scripts History at DUSU 2024! 🏆



Under the leadership of NSUI National President Shri @varunchoudhary2, NSUI has reclaimed its place in Delhi University politics after 7 years!



🔹 Ronak Khatri secures the President post.

🔹 Lokesh Choudhary wins the Joint Secretary… pic.twitter.com/m3B1CCBxTB — NSUI (@nsui) November 25, 2024

The announcement of election results, originally scheduled for September 28, has been postponed following a directive from the Delhi High Court. The court ordered that the results not be declared until the defacement caused during the election campaign was addressed.

A total of twenty-one candidates are competing for four central panel positions: eight are vying for the president position, five for the vice-president role, and four each for the secretary and joint secretary posts.

The main contenders in this election are the RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the Congress-backed National Students' Union of India (NSUI), and the Left Alliance, which includes the All India Students' Association (AISA) and the Students Federation of India (SFI).

In the outgoing student union, the NSUI held the vice-president post, while the ABVP occupied the remaining three positions.



(With PTI inputs)