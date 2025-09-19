 DUSU Election Results 2025: ABVP Maintains Lead In 3 Posts, NSUI Ahead In Vice President Race After 10 Rounds
Counting for the DUSU 2025 elections is underway and is expected to continue over 18–20 rounds, with final results likely by evening. ABVP is leading in three key posts, while NSUI holds the lead in the Vice President race. The outcome will set the tone for student politics at Delhi University in the coming year.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Friday, September 19, 2025, 01:16 PM IST
article-image
DUSU Election Results 2025 | Image: PTI

DUSU Election Results 2025: The Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) Election 2025 is witnessing a heated race as counting reaches its 10th round. ABVP continues to hold a dominant position in three key posts, President, Secretary, and Joint Secretary, as NSUI still holds the upper hand in the Vice President contest.

Total Votes So Far

By round 10, there have been a total of 26,947 votes counted for President, 27,265 for Vice President, 26,635 for Secretary, and 26,521 for Joint Secretary.

President Race

ABVP candidate Aryan Mann is in the lead in the presidential race with 12,532 votes, followed by NSUI candidate Joslyn Chaudhary with 6,132 votes and AISA candidate Umanshi Lamba with 2,881 votes. Aryan Mann remains in a firm lead, strengthening ABVP's hold on the number one position.

Vice President Contest

NSUI’s Rahul Jhansla is ahead in the Vice President race with 13,636 votes, surpassing ABVP’s Govind Tanwar, who has 9,483 votes. This remains NSUI’s strongest hold in the ongoing elections.

Secretary and Joint Secretary

For Secretary, ABVP’s Kunal Chaudhary has 10,649 votes, outpacing NSUI’s Kabir Kumar at 7,667 votes. In the Joint Secretary contest, ABVP’s Deepika Jha leads with 9,706 votes, while NSUI’s Lavkush Bhadana trails at 8,455 votes.

Current Scenario

With ABVP taking three seats and NSUI capturing the Vice President's seat, the 2025 DUSU polls are turning into a closely contested fight that mirrors the increasing political participation of Delhi University students. Counting is likely to go on for 18 to 20 rounds, with the results possibly out by this evening.

