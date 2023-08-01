DU UG First Seat Allocation List 2023 OUT at ugadmission.uod.ac.in

Delhi University Admission 2023 | Representational image

The University of Delhi has released the DU 1st merit list 2023 today, August 1 for admission to undergraduate programmes. Registered candidates will be able to check the CUET cutoff for DU 2023 through CSAS portal using their login credentials. The DU CSAS first allocation list 2023 will be available at admission.uod.ac.in and du.ac.in.

As many as 7,042 candidates got their first preference, while about 22,000 candidates have been allocated a seat from their first five preferences.

The DU simulated rank list 2023 was released on July 29. The DU cut off 2023 will be prepared based on the marks obtained by the candidates in the CUET UG entrance exam. The University of Delhi offers around 70,000 seats for admission to various undergraduate(UG) courses in its affiliated colleges.

Candidates can accept the allocated seat from August 1 to 5. The Delhi University colleges will approve and verify the admissions against the DU first seat allocation list 2023 after the announcement of the list till August 5. The last date to make the fee payment for admissions against the DU first merit list 2023 is August 6.

The display of vacant seats for second round admissions will be out on August 7. DU 2nd merit list 2023 will be out on August 10 and the third allocation list will be released on August 22.

This year, 3,04,699 students have registered on the CSAS UG portal, out of which 2,45,235 students have successfully submitted their application forms.

Steps to check DU UG 1st seat allocation list:

Visit the official website of Delhi University - du.ac.in.

Now, candidates can go to the UG CSAS admission portal - ugadmission.uod.ac.in.

Enter the CUET application number and password.

Click on the “Login” tab.

The student dashboard will appear on the screen of the candidates.

Candidates can now check their DU seat allotment status.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)