DU Admissions 2023: CSAS Round 1 Allocation List For UG Courses Tomorrow at ugadmission.uod.ac.in

DU Admissions 2023 | Pixabay (Representative Image)

Delhi University will release the Under Graduate (UG) admission 2023 first allocation list tomorrow on August 1. Candidates can access and check the DU UG seat allocation list through the official site at ugadmission.uod.ac.in. The DU UG seat allocation list will have the names of candidates who have been allocated seats in various UG courses offered by the university. Candidates included in the first allocation list must accept the allocated seat between August 1 and August 4 to secure their admission.

The last date for payment of admission fees online is scheduled for August 6th, after which the colleges will verify and approve the online applications submitted by the candidates between August 1 and August 5, 2023.

The university will display the list of vacant seats for further allocation rounds on August 7. Subsequently, candidates will have the opportunity to re-order their higher preferences from August 7 to August 8.

The DU CSAS second allocation list will be made available on August 10. This list will provide additional insights into seat allotments and choices available to candidates.

Earlier, the DU stimulated rank list for admission to undergraduate courses was released on July 29.

The University of Delhi recently concluded the registration process for DU CSAS 2023 for both Phase 1 and Phase 2 on July 26.

A total of 3,04,699 students registered on the CSAS 2023 portal. Among these registrations, 2,45,235 students have successfully submitted their DU CSAS 2023 application forms, while 59,464 students are yet to complete their application submissions.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)