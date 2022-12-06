DU UG Admissions 2022: More than 17,000 students secure admissions in CSAS round 2 |

New Delhi: As many as 1,730 candidates have confirmed admissions to Delhi University (DU) colleges in the DU UG admissions 2022 spot round 2. The fee payment window for the second spot round is going to shut today, December 6, 2022. According to the varsity reports, 4,383 candidates have been allotted seats in the DU UG spot round 2.

The university is accepting admissions via the Common University Admission Test (CUET) for its UG programmes.

Yesterday, DU released the CW quota list, wherein 261 candidates have been allotted seats. Shortlisted students must 'Accept' the admission through their dashboards to confirm the DU UG admissions 2022 round 3 allocation under CW category. The Educational Credential Assessment (ECA), sports and Children/Widows of Personnel of the Armed Forces (CW) first and second round allotments were released on November 15 and 25 respectively.

DU has commenced the first-year classes on November 2. The semester one exam are scheduled to take place between February 27 and March 15, while practical exams will be held before that, between February 17 and February 26, 2022. The lectures for semester 2 will start on March 20, for which the theory examination will be held in the month of July, and practical examinations will be conducted from July 8 to 17, 2023.