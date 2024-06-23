DU Releases CSAS PG 2024 Seat Allotment Results At admission.uod.ac.in

Unsplash (Representative Image)

The University of Delhi (DU) has announced the results for the Common Seat Allocation System Postgraduate (CSAS PG) 2024. Candidates who have registered for counselling can now check their seat allotment status online at admission.uod.ac.in.

Key dates:

Declaration of First CSAS (PG) allocation: June 22

Deadline to accept the allocated seat: June 26 (until 4:59 PM)

Last date for to verify and approve online applications: June 27

Final date to submit fees and finalise seat allotment: June 28 (until 4:59 PM)

Subsequent Rounds:

Second Round:

Declaration of allocation: July 2

Last date of online fee payment: July 9

Third Round:

Declaration of allocation: July 16

Last date of online fee payment: July 21

Steps to Check DU PG Seat Allotment 2024:

Visit the official website admission.uod.ac.in.

Click the Round 1 CSAS results link.

Select the “Next” option and log in using your date of birth and CUET application number.

View the result displayed on the screen.

Search for your name in the seat allocation list.

Click on the ‘Accept’ option and submit.

All postgraduate programme seats are allocated on the basis of CUET PG 2024 scores. The respective departments, colleges, and centres will use the CSAS (PG)-2024 merit lists, which are available on the university's official portal, for admissions for the 2024–2025 academic year.