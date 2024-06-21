DU PG Counselling 2024: Round 1 Seat Allotment Result To Be Out Tomorrow

Delhi University | File Photo

Delhi University (DU) is set to release the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) round 1 seat allotment results for postgraduate courses tomorrow, June 22, 2024. Candidates who have registered for the DU PG counselling 2024 can check their results on the official website, pgadmission.uod.ac.in, from 5 p.m. onwards.

Key details of the DU PG Counselling 2024:

Result Announcement:

Date and Time: June 22, 2024, at 5 p.m.

Access: Candidates can view their CSAS round 1 seat allotment results by logging in with their registration number and birthdate on the CSAS portal.

Acceptance and Payment Deadlines:

Seat Acceptance: Candidates must accept their allotted seat by June 27, 2024.

Online Payment: The deadline for paying the seat acceptance fee is June 28, 2024, at 4:59 p.m.

Verification Process:

Duration: June 22 - June 27, 2024

Procedure: Departments, centres, and colleges will review and approve online applications during this period. Candidates must ensure all documents are genuine as any discrepancies can lead to cancellation of admission or revocation of the degree even after completion of the program.

Counselling Rounds:

Number of Rounds: There are three scheduled rounds of counselling. Additional rounds may be conducted if seats remain vacant.

Second Round: The mid-entry window starts on July 11, and the DU PG round 2 seat allotment results will be announced on July 2, 2024.

Third Round: Begins on July 16, 2024, with admissions under supernumerary quotas. The deadline for paying the round three seat acceptance fee is July 21, 2024.

Candidates are advised to keep a close watch on the official DU admissions portal for updates and ensure they adhere to all deadlines and requirements to secure their admission.