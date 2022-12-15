DU PG Admissions 2022: Varsity changes dates against third merit list; new dates here

Delhi University, DU, has updated the admission schedule against the third list of DU PG admissions 2022. The last date now is December 16, 2022, until 11:59 pm. The colleges will start verifying the candidates' applications on December 17, by 5 pm. The fee payment process for DU PG admissions 2022 must be completed before December 18, 11:59 pm. The third list is available for candidates to download on the official website- admission.uod.ac.in.
The varsity had declared the DU PG admissions 2022 second list on December 7.
Here's how to download DU PG Admissions 2022 third list:
Go to the official website- admission.uod.ac.in.
Go to the “Postgraduate Admissions” page.
Select the PG third admission list link of the respective courses.
The third admission list will appear on the screen.
Download the admission list and get a hardcopy for future use.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)