HomeEducationDU PG Admissions 2022: Varsity changes dates against third merit list; new dates here

DU PG Admissions 2022: Varsity changes dates against third merit list; new dates here

The fee payment process for DU PG admissions 2022 must be completed before December 18, 11:59 pm.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Thursday, December 15, 2022, 10:54 AM IST
article-image
DU PG Admissions 2022: Varsity changes dates against third merit list; new dates here |
Delhi University, DU, has updated the admission schedule against the third list of DU PG admissions 2022. The last date now is December 16, 2022, until 11:59 pm. The colleges will start verifying the candidates' applications on December 17, by 5 pm. The fee payment process for DU PG admissions 2022 must be completed before December 18, 11:59 pm. The third list is available for candidates to download on the official website- admission.uod.ac.in.

article-image

The varsity had declared the DU PG admissions 2022 second list on December 7.

Here's how to download DU PG Admissions 2022 third list:

  1. Go to the official website- admission.uod.ac.in.

  2. Go to the “Postgraduate Admissions” page.

  3. Select the PG third admission list link of the respective courses.

  4. The third admission list will appear on the screen.

  5. Download the admission list and get a hardcopy for future use.

