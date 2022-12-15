DU PG Admissions 2022: Varsity changes dates against third merit list; new dates here |

Delhi University, DU, has updated the admission schedule against the third list of DU PG admissions 2022. The last date now is December 16, 2022, until 11:59 pm. The colleges will start verifying the candidates' applications on December 17, by 5 pm. The fee payment process for DU PG admissions 2022 must be completed before December 18, 11:59 pm. The third list is available for candidates to download on the official website- admission.uod.ac.in.

The varsity had declared the DU PG admissions 2022 second list on December 7.

Here's how to download DU PG Admissions 2022 third list:

Go to the official website- admission.uod.ac.in. Go to the “Postgraduate Admissions” page. Select the PG third admission list link of the respective courses. The third admission list will appear on the screen. Download the admission list and get a hardcopy for future use.