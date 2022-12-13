DU PG Admissions 2022: Third list out; details here |

Delhi University, DU, has released the third list for DU PG admissions 2022. Candidates can access the same on the official website- admission.uod.ac.in. The third admission list is out for the MA Applied Psychology, MA Economics, MA Geography, MA Hindi, MA History, MA Linguistics, MA Psychology, MA Social Work, MA Urdu, MA/MSc Mathematics, MCA, MSc Chemistry, MSc Geology, MSc Informatics, MSc Mathematics Education, Master of Operational Research and Post Graduate Diploma in Cyber Security and Law (PGDCSL).

The DU PG third admission list depends on the entrance exam and merit. Eligible candidates can apply online for admission through the CSAS portal against the third admission list till December 14. Colleges must approve the admission of candidates between December 13 to December 15, 2022. The candidates must finish the fee payment process till December 15, 11:59 pm.

The DU PG third admission list mentions the candidate's roll number, form number, name, allotted department/college, entrance marks, combined ranks, qualifying marks and category.