e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationDU PG Admissions 2022: Third list out; details here

DU PG Admissions 2022: Third list out; details here

The candidates must finish the fee payment process till December 15, 11:59 pm.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Tuesday, December 13, 2022, 10:41 AM IST
article-image
DU PG Admissions 2022: Third list out; details here |
Follow us on

Delhi University, DU, has released the third list for DU PG admissions 2022. Candidates can access the same on the official website- admission.uod.ac.in. The third admission list is out for the MA Applied Psychology, MA Economics, MA Geography, MA Hindi, MA History, MA Linguistics, MA Psychology, MA Social Work, MA Urdu, MA/MSc Mathematics, MCA, MSc Chemistry, MSc Geology, MSc Informatics, MSc Mathematics Education, Master of Operational Research and Post Graduate Diploma in Cyber Security and Law (PGDCSL).

The DU PG third admission list depends on the entrance exam and merit. Eligible candidates can apply online for admission through the CSAS portal against the third admission list till December 14. Colleges must approve the admission of candidates between December 13 to December 15, 2022. The candidates must finish the fee payment process till December 15, 11:59 pm.

Read Also
DU Academic Council accepts proposal for PG admissions via CUET
article-image

The DU PG third admission list mentions the candidate's roll number, form number, name, allotted department/college, entrance marks, combined ranks, qualifying marks and category.

RECENT STORIES

TCS ties up with Gujarat government to impart digital skills in schools

TCS ties up with Gujarat government to impart digital skills in schools

XAT 2023 registrations up by 25% with over 98,000 applicants

XAT 2023 registrations up by 25% with over 98,000 applicants

Two AMU students booked for making ‘objectionable’ comments against religious place, particular...

Two AMU students booked for making ‘objectionable’ comments against religious place, particular...

Rajasthan: Education city Kota shaken by suicide of three students

Rajasthan: Education city Kota shaken by suicide of three students

FPJ Exclusive: Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar mulls primary schooling till eighth grade across...

FPJ Exclusive: Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar mulls primary schooling till eighth grade across...