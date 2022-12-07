DU PG Admissions 2022: Second list to be out today; know more here

DU PG Admissions 2022: Second list to be out today | Pixabay

Delhi University, DU, is going to release the second list for DU PG admissions 2022 today, December 7. Candidates can check and download the list on the official website- admission.uod.ac.in. The online admission process against this list is going to begin on Thursday, December 8.

Candidates have until 5 pm on December 9 to apply online and upload the necessary documents. Colleges would finish the verification process by December 10, following which, the fee payment window will shut on December 10, at 11:59 pm.

Here's how to apply for DU PG Admissions 2022:

Go to the official website- admission.uod.ac.in. Select PG second admission registration process. Fill in the application form and upload scanned documents. Pay the application fee. Hit the submit button. Download the DU PG admissions 2022 application form and get a hard copy for future use.

The third list for DU PG admissions 2022 will be out on December 12.