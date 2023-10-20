DU PG Admission Mop-up Round Seat Allotment Released At admission.uod.ac.in

Representative Image |

The University of Delhi (DU) is all set to release the DU PG Mop-up round allotment 2023 today, October 20. Candidates will be able to download the DU PG mop-up seat allotment result 2023 through the official websites, admission.uod.ac.in and pgadmission.uod.ac.in.

As per the schedule, candidates need to accept the allocated seats from October 20 to 22, 2023, (till 11.59 pm). The colleges will verify and approve the online applications till October 23, 2023.

Candidates should note that the last date for online payment of admission fees by the candidates is October 24, 2023, till 11: 59 pm. Candidates can use their login details such as registration number and date of birth to download the DU PG mop-up round 2023.

Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to check their DU PG seat allotment result 2023.

Go to the official websites of Delhi University - admission.uod.ac.in and pgadmission.uod.ac.in

Select the PG admission tab

Enter the login credentials in the given space

The DU PG mop up round seat allocation list 2023 will be displayed on the screen

Check the list and download it for future use.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)