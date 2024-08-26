DU PG 2024: Spot Round 4 Schedule OUT; Check List Of Important Dates Here

Delhi University | Representational Pic

The spot round 4 schedule for postgraduate (PG) admissions at University of Delhi (DU) was released today, July 22. The DU PG spot round counselling 2024 registration process is now open. By August 28th, candidates may submit their applications at admission.uod.ac.in, the official website. Participants in the spot admission round 4 declaration are those who applied for the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) 2024 but were not admitted to any department, centre, or institution on that date.

On August 30 at 5:00 p.m., the institute will release the seat allocation results for the fourth round of spot counselling.

“There will be no option of 'Upgrade' and 'Withdraw' during the Spot Admission rounds. The seat allocated in a particular Spot Admission round will be final and will not be upgraded in any subsequent round of Spot Admission rounds,” the official schedule read.



Important Dates:

Declaration of vacant seats for spot admission round 3 - August 25, 2024

Candidates to apply for spot admission round 4 - August 25, 2024

Last date to apply for spot admission round 4 - August 28, 2024

Declaration of allocations in spot admission round-iv - August 30, 2024

Candidates to “accept” the allocated seat - August 30, 2024

Last date to “accept” the allocated seat - August 31, 2024

Departments, colleges to verify and approve the online applications - August 30, 2024 to August 31, 2024

Last date of online payment of admission fees by the candidates - August 31, 2024



Applicants who wish to take part in Spot Round 4 must go to admission.uod.ac.in, the DU admissions website. In order to apply, one must first register on the portal, provide the required information, and choose desired programs depending on available seats. It's crucial to attentively read the instructions and do all necessary tasks before the deadline.