DU outstation students rake up social media for hybrid mode option

As Delhi University is set to reopen its offline classes for all the students from February 17, the outstation students are worried as to why the University has only given offline options for students to attend classes.

The DU administration announced on February 9 that offline classes will resume on February 17 and those outstation students will have to complete three days of isolation before returning to their colleges, despite strong protests by various student groups demanding for reopening.

Outstation students have taken to Twitter using hashtags such as #HybridModeShouldBeAChoice and #HybridModeforDU to demand that hybrid mode be offered to them. Students noted that having less than a week's notice is insufficient for flying to Delhi, finding accommodation, and paying high PG rents in the middle of a semester will put them in financial distress.

Manoj Kumar, a student in his tweet said, "Delhi University, how can you just ignore outstation students' problem. Is our life not important for you all? We are suffering from mental trauma how we can manage everything in just a week? We request you to make a hybrid mode for this semester."

Outstation students had already started protesting from the day Delhi University decided to reopen, but no official communication has been done by the university. A student from the University, Shriya Saxena wrote in her tweet, "4th day and no communication has been made, disgraceful by the university. You're ignoring the very rational and reasonable demands of thousands of your students."

Published on: Monday, February 14, 2022, 03:20 PM IST