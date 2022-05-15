DU extends registration date for PG courses, know how to apply

New Delhi: The University of Delhi (DU) has extended the deadline for postgraduate admissions registration. Interested candidates can now register for PG courses at pgadmission.uod.ac.in until June 10, 2022.

“It is hereby notified that the date of registration for Postgraduate admission has been extended upto 10.06.2022 (June 10, 2022),” the official notice read. “This is issued with the approval of the Competent Authority.”

1. Go to the official DU PG admission website, pgadmission.uod.ac.in.

2. Register or login using the required details.

3. Fill out all the necessary details and upload the required scanned documents in digital format.

4. Submit the application form and pay the application fee.

Published on: Sunday, May 15, 2022, 11:48 AM IST