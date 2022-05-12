Delhi man runs advertisement for University inaugural on President's letterhead; case filed

Delhi: On May 2, the Delhi Police filed a case of forgery against one person accused of using the President of India's letterhead to advertise an inauguration of a university in Delhi.

As stated in the FIR, a case of forgery was registered under sections 465 (Punishment for forgery), 468 (Forgery for cheating), and 471 (Using a forged 1[document or electronic record] as genuine) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). "During the social media monitoring, it was found that a person namely Amardeep Singh has used the letterhead of the President of India under his own signatures to inform people that Vikramshilla University is going to be inaugurated shortly," submitted the FIR.

"There were two mobile numbers and a website- www.vikramshilauniversity.com and an address of Nehru Place, New Delhi," it stated further.

The police said they obtained the contact details of the registrants of the website during the investigation conducted on the basis of the complaint filed on April 24.

"From the contents of complaint and inquiry conducted so far, offense U/S 465/468/471 IPC has been made out," the FIR stated.

Further investigation into the matter is underway

Published on: Thursday, May 12, 2022, 11:34 AM IST