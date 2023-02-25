DU Convocation 2023: Delhi University awards over 1.5 lakh degrees to UG, PG students

Delhi University | File Photo

New Delhi: Delhi University conducted its convocation ceremony today, February 25. DU has conferred a total of 1,57, 290 degrees to its students, studying undergraduate and postgraduate degrees, while 99 degrees were awarded to PhD students.

President of India Droupadi Murmu was the Chief Guest of the convocation ceremony, while Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan served as the guest of honor.

"About 910 students will be awarded PhD degrees. The figure is the highest in the history of the university. In fact, it is the highest number of PhD degrees awarded by any university in the country so far," an official told PTI.

The convocation ceremony presided by DU Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh saw 512 females and 398 males being awarded PhDs this year.

According to a statement released by DU, 170 students were set to receive medals or prizes at the ceremony. On this occasion, 1,57,290 undergraduate and graduate students got digital degrees. 47 DM/M.Ch. students received degrees in the medical area.