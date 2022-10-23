e-Paper Get App
DU: Anti-ragging guidelines issued for new batch

Anti-ragging posters in Hindi and English languages are to be put up at various spots on the Delhi University campus.

Updated: Sunday, October 23, 2022, 11:55 AM IST
Delhi University sets up an anti-ragging committee for new batch | unsplash
On Saturday, the University of Delhi issued anti-ragging advisory notifying the steps being taken to ensure safety and a better study experience for the upcoming batch. The varsity is also going to set up two joint control rooms in the north and the south campus from November 2 to November 11.

Anti-ragging posters in Hindi and English languages are to be put up at various spots on the campus. Colleges and police pickets will be placed outside every DU college with special assistance to be provided to women colleges.

The university has also directed all colleges to keep a track on outsiders entering the college to form anti-ragging and disciplinary committee with the aid of NCC and NSS students.

Additionally the Delhi Police has also assured the availability of women police officials in and outside the colleges. Students who are found guilty will be suspended from the college.

In a student decides to file a complaint, a written complaint can be sent to the college authorities. Students can also call on 24×7 UGC Helpline number – 1800805522 or can call the neared PCR Van by dialing 112.

