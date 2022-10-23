DU Admissions 2022: Round 1 concludes with 72,000 students accepting allotted seats

Representative Photo | Imagesbazaar

The first round of admissions at Delhi University concluded on Saturday, October 22, with 72,865 candidates accepting their allotted seats.

In total, there are around 70,000 seats open for admission across colleges and courses in the varsity. In its first round, 80,164 seats were allotted. Colleges can approve or reject applications of candidates who have accepted their allotments until today afternoon. Post the approval of the application, candidates must pay the fee by the evening of October 24 to confirm their admission in this first round.

With the first round of admissions ending at DU, more seats will still be vacant for the upcoming rounds as the university has made 20 per cent extra seats for each programme in every college for unreserved, OBC, and EWS categories and 30 per cent extra seats for SC, ST, and PWD categories. The varsity is going to release the list of vacant seats on Tuesday, October 25.

On Saturday, DU also announced that candidates from reserved categories who could not produce the correct certificates in the first round will have another opportunity. Candidates who fail to submit certificates in this round will have their applications rejected by colleges.

“All such candidates shall be considered in the Unreserved Category in CSAS Round-II subject to availability of seats in the UR category and other allocation policies subject to meeting the merit of the UR category and preference order submitted by candidates,” said Registrar Vikas Gupta.