DU Admissions 2022: Updated seat matrix for PG programmes released

The DUET PG examination was conducted on October 17, 18, 19, 20, and 21. The result is not declared yet.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Tuesday, November 08, 2022, 02:56 PM IST
Representational image |
Delhi University (DU), on Monday, launched the updated seat matrix for admissions to postgraduate programmes at the varsity. Candidates can check the updated seat matrix at the official website – admissions.uod.ac.in

Candidates must log in to their dashboard to give their changed preferences for the departments/colleges before Sunday, November 13, 5 pm.

“The Preferences submitted by the candidates will become the basis for provisional allocations of seats. During this Preference Change window, candidates who wish to update their marks, can also do so,” the official notice mentions.

The DUET PG examination was conducted on October 17, 18, 19, 20, and 21. The result is not declared yet.

