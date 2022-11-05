e-Paper Get App
DU Admissions 2022: Mid-entry registrations commence today; know details here

The merit list for DU admissions 2022 CSAS round 3 would be released on November 10.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Saturday, November 05, 2022, 12:26 PM IST
DU Admissions 2022: Mid-entry registrations commence today; know details here
Delhi University (DU) has started the mid-entry registration process from today, November 5. Candidates who were unable to apply for DU admissions 2022 via the CSAS round 1 and CSAS round 2, can register on the official website – admission.uod.ac.in. The DU admissions 2022 mid-entry registrations will close on November 7, at 4:59 pm.

An official statement released by DU mentions "a two-day window will now be activated at 10 AM Saturday, November 5 till 4:59 PM Monday, November 7, 2022 with a provision of Mid-Entry for fresh applicants and the option for upgradation for candidates who are already admitted in the University of Delhi."

Delhi University has also announced the list of empty seats for CSAS round 3 registration. Candidates can check CSAS round 3 vacant seats details on the official website- admission.uod.ac.in. The merit list for CSAS round 3 would be released on November 10, and the candidates until November 13 to 'accept' the allotted seats.

This year, DU undergraduate (UG) admissions are being held through Common University Entrance Test (CUET).

