DU Admissions 2022: Final day to pay fees for UG programmes against CSAS round 2 today

The admission fee for DU admission 2022 against CSAS list-2 can be paid through online mode using net banking, credit card, or debit card.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Thursday, November 03, 2022, 02:10 PM IST
Representative Image |
The final date to make the fee payment for admission to the UG programmes against the second list of Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) is today, November 3. Shortlisted candidates can pay the DU admission 2022 fee by 4:59 pm today.

On November 5, the varsity will display vacant seats, if any, for DU admission 2022 CSAS round-3. The option of mid-entry and re-order to higher preferences can be done between November 5 and November 7 (4:59 pm).

The admission fee against DU CSAS list-2 can be paid through online mode using net banking, credit card, or debit card.

The second merit list of DU admission 2022 was released on October 31 at the official website of DU CSAS - ugadmission.uod.ac.in. Meanwhile, the new semester at DU commenced on Wednesday, November 2, for the students admitted through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET).

