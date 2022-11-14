DU Admissions 2022: CSAS round 3 allotment list out; seat acceptance window to start today | Pixabay

Delhi University, DU, is going to open the seat acceptance window against the CSAS round 3 allotment list today, November 14. The DU admissions 2022 round 3 allocation list for undergraduate programmes was released on November 13. Candidates can download and view the third allocation list is on the official website- admission.uod.ac.in.

According to DU, the candidates can 'accept' the allotted seat before November 15, 4:59 pm. The final date to pay the DU Admissions 2022 fees is November 17. The colleges have till November 16 to approve the online applications that are received.

Here's how to check DU Admissions 2022 CSAS round 3 allotment list:

Visit the official website - admission.uod.ac.in. Open the 'round 3 allotment list' link. Key in the log-in details. DU admissions 2022 CSAS round 3 allotment list will be displayed on the screen. Download and get a hard copy for future use.

First-year classes for the undergraduate batch of 2022-23 have started on November 2.