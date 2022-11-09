DU Admissions 2022: CSAS round 3 allocation list for UG programmes tomorrow; know more here

e-Paper Get App
Colleges must verify and approve candidate applications received during DU admissions 2022 from November 11 to November 14.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Wednesday, November 09, 2022, 02:36 PM IST
Delhi University is going to launch the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) 2022 third allocation list tomorrow, November 10. Candidates who have applied for DU admissions 2022 CSAS round 3 allocation can check the result on the official website-- admission.uod.ac.in.

The candidates selected in DU admissions 2022 CSAS round 3 will have from November 11 to 13, 2022, to 'Accept' the allotted seat. Colleges must verify and approve candidate applications from November 11 to November 14. Selected candidates should finish the fee payment process at the allotted college by November 15, 4:59 pm.

Candidates who have opted for upgradation of their seat from CSAS round 2 will be given first preference, followed by those who have enrolled for DU admissoins 2022 via the mid-entry window.

