DU: Admission Schedule OUT For UG Courses; Classes To Commence From August 16

Delhi University | Delhi University

Delhi University (DU) has announced the undergraduate (UG) admission schedule for the upcoming academic year 2023-24. The varsity will be accepting admissions through the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) on the basis of the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) results declared on July 15. According to the schedule the first-semester classes will start from August 16.

Read Also DU Admission 2023: Delhi University Receives Over 2 Lakh Registrations For UG Programmes

Delhi University will start the CSAS phase 2 application from today, July 17. and the first CSAS admission list will be released on the website on August 1st.

Correction window for admissions into Delhi University (DU)

A correction window has also been provided for candidates who have already completed their Phase 1 and wish to modify their forms.

As per the schedule the correction window is open till 4:59 pm of July 20.

In this window, candidates are required to fill their college and courses preferences, based on their eligibility.

Fresh candidates are also allowed to register on the CSAS portal till 4:59 pm on July 24, as per the DU notification.

During this window, candidates who have completed the first phase will be allowed to re-upload documents. No other correction will be allowed.

The correction window will close on July 20. The simulated list will be out on July 29 and after that, candidates will be allowed to change preferences till 11:59 pm on July 30.

The first CSAS allotment list or merit list will be out on August 1 and candidates have to accept the allotted seat by August 4. Colleges will verify and approve admissions by August 5.

The last date to pay fee online is August 6 (4:59 pm).