 DU: Admission Schedule OUT For UG Courses; Classes To Commence From August 16
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationDU: Admission Schedule OUT For UG Courses; Classes To Commence From August 16

DU: Admission Schedule OUT For UG Courses; Classes To Commence From August 16

The varsity will be accepting admissions through the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) on the basis of the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) results declared on July 15. According to the schedule the first-semester classes will start from August 16.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Monday, July 17, 2023, 04:29 PM IST
article-image
Delhi University | Delhi University

Delhi University (DU) has announced the undergraduate (UG) admission schedule for the upcoming academic year 2023-24. The varsity will be accepting admissions through the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) on the basis of the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) results declared on July 15. According to the schedule the first-semester classes will start from August 16.

Read Also
DU Admission 2023: Delhi University Receives Over 2 Lakh Registrations For UG Programmes
article-image

Delhi University will start the CSAS phase 2 application from today, July 17. and the first CSAS admission list will be released on the website on August 1st.

Correction window for admissions into Delhi University (DU)

A correction window has also been provided for candidates who have already completed their Phase 1 and wish to modify their forms.

As per the schedule the correction window is open till 4:59 pm of July 20.

In this window, candidates are required to fill their college and courses preferences, based on their eligibility.

Fresh candidates are also allowed to register on the CSAS portal till 4:59 pm on July 24, as per the DU notification.

During this window, candidates who have completed the first phase will be allowed to re-upload documents. No other correction will be allowed.

The correction window will close on July 20. The simulated list will be out on July 29 and after that, candidates will be allowed to change preferences till 11:59 pm on July 30.

The first CSAS allotment list or merit list will be out on August 1 and candidates have to accept the allotted seat by August 4. Colleges will verify and approve admissions by August 5.

The last date to pay fee online is August 6 (4:59 pm).

Read Also
CUET UG 2023: Top 10 Universities in India As Per 2023 Rankings
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

NEET UG 2023 Counselling Process To Start This Week

NEET UG 2023 Counselling Process To Start This Week

DU: Admission Schedule OUT For UG Courses; Classes To Commence From August 16

DU: Admission Schedule OUT For UG Courses; Classes To Commence From August 16

Tamil Nadu Govt Continues To Oppose NEET: Health Minister

Tamil Nadu Govt Continues To Oppose NEET: Health Minister

NEET UG Counselling For Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh Admissions Begins On July 19

NEET UG Counselling For Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh Admissions Begins On July 19

NUSI Protests Gang-Rape Of Dalit Girl In Rajasthan, Alleges Accused Association With ABVP

NUSI Protests Gang-Rape Of Dalit Girl In Rajasthan, Alleges Accused Association With ABVP