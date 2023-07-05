DU Admission 2023: Delhi University Receives Over 2 Lakh Registrations For UG Programmes

Delhi University | File Photo

The Delhi University's application window for registration under the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) 2023 for undergraduate admissions is open with the institute receiving over 2 lakh registrations till yesterday, July 4.

As per reports, a total of 2,15,971 candidates registered on the CSAS portal with 1,51,623 of them submitting the CSAS DU application form 2023 while 64,348 did not submit the form.

Through their registered CUET(UG)-2023 application number, candidates can access the CSAS application portal. The CUET results from 2023 and other eligibility requirements established by the university will be used to determine admission.

How can students register for DU CSAS 2023:

Navigate to ugadmission.uod.ac.in, the DU CSAS portal.

The registration number and password must be entered.

Enter the necessary personal and academic information now.

Upload the relevant file in the format requested.

Pay the application fee for the chosen category.

Review and submit the DU registration form.

Save a copy of the confirmation page for your records.

The candidates belonging to unreserved, other backward castes, and economically weaker sections will have to pay an application fee of Rs 250. Candidates belonging to SC, ST and PwBD categories will have to pay Rs 100. The application fee is non-refundable.

Students can fill out the common seat allocation system (UG) 2023 application forms for taking admission into various programmes offered by the University of Delhi like arts, applied social sciences and humanities, education, music, commerce and business studies, mathematical sciences, etc.