DSSSB Recruitment 2023: Application Open for TGT, PGT & Other Posts At dsssb.delhi.gov.in

DSSSB Recruitment 2023 | Representational Pic

Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has begin the applications for TGT, PGT Laboratory Assistant and other posts. The application process will start August 17 onwards and the last date for submission of the application form is September 15. Interested candidates will be able to apply online through the official website at dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

DSSSB will fill 1841posts in the organisation through this recruitment drive.

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit and other details through the notification here

“Candidates must apply online through the website dsssbonline.nic.in. The last date to submit the online application is 15/09/2023 (till 11:59 PM) after which the link will be disabled" reads the official notification.

DSSSB recruitment 2023 vacancy details:

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 1841 PGT, Assistant Grade – III, Trained Graduate Teacher, Music Teacher and other posts.

DSSSB recruitment 2023 application fee:

The unreserved category applicants have to pay a fee of ₹100.

No application fee for Women /Schedule Caste/Schedule Tribe/ PwD (Person with Disability)/Ex-Serviceman category candidates.

DSSSB recruitment 2023 selection procedure:

The selection shall be made through the one-tier examination scheme.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)