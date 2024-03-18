DSSSB Announces Multiple Recruitment Drives For April: PGT Teachers, Technicians, Drivers, And More! |

Several recruitment drives across several departments have been declared by the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) for the month of April. It involves employing qualified people for positions as PGT teachers, technicians, drivers, and peons, among others. Although each drive has a separate deadline, one can visit dsssbonline.nic.in, the DSSSB's official website, to learn more.

The board has announced a total of 1,499 job openings for various positions such as PGT teachers, stenographers, veterinary and livestock inspectors, canteen attendants, store keepers, and account assistants/cashiers. The application period for these positions will begin on March 19 and end on April 17. General category candidates will be required to pay an application fee of Rs 100, while women and candidates from reserved categories (including Schedule Caste, Schedule Tribe, PwBD, and Ex-Serviceman) will not have to pay any application fees.

There are currently 102 job openings for Process Servers and Peon/Orderly/Dak Peon. According to the advertisement, individuals aged between 17 and 27 are eligible to apply for these positions. Women and applicants belonging to Reserved categories, including Schedule Caste, Schedule Tribe, PwBD, and Ex-serviceman categories, are exempt from paying the application fee. However, candidates from Unreserved categories are required to pay a fee of Rs 100. The Process Servers and Peon/Orderly/Dak Peon registration window will open on March 20 and close on April 18, according to the board.

The Delhi Staff Selection Board has announced that they are looking to hire for 414 vacant positions in various roles such as auxiliary nurse, pharmacist, lab technician, and more. The registration period for this recruitment drive will begin on March 21 and end on April 19. The positions that need to be filled include Assistant Sanitary Inspector, Driver, Pharmacist, Lab Technician, Store Keeper, Store Supervisor, and Auxiliary Nurse Midwife. People belonging to Reserved categories, such as Schedule Caste, Schedule Tribe, PwBD, and Ex-Serviceman, do not have to pay the Rs 100 application fee, while those from the General category are required to pay it.