DSSSB Announces 5,118 Vacancies For Trained Graduate Teachers In Delhi Government Schools | Representative image

The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released a recruitment notification for 5,118 vacancies on its official website. Starting from February 8, the application process for DSSSB recruitment 2024 will continue until March 8. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications online at dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

The recruitment drive by DSSSB aims to fill 5,118 vacancies for the post of trained graduate teachers in various subjects such as Maths, Hindi, Social Science, Urdu, English, and Drawing Teacher across different departments of the Government of NCT of Delhi, autonomous bodies, and local bodies.

The official notice emphasizes that only online applications will be accepted, and any submissions by post, hand, or mail will be summarily rejected. No correspondence in this regard will be entertained.

Applicants for these positions are required to possess a graduate degree (honours or pass) with at least 45% in relevant courses. Additionally, candidates must hold a BEd or an equivalent degree from a recognized university and have passed the CTET Paper II.

Here are the steps to apply for DSSSB recruitment 2024:

Visit the official website of DSSSB at dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

Click on the DSSSB MTS online application link.

Complete the DSSSB registration process and generate the password.

Log in using the credentials generated during registration.

Fill in all necessary information on the online recruitment application form.

Upload required documents and pay the application fees.

Submit the DSSSB 2024 application form and take a printout for future reference.