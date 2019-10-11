DRDO Technician Recruitment 2019: Results of examination delayed

The announcement of results for the DRDO Technician Recruitment 2019 examination is delayed. Defence Research and Development, DRDO CEPTAM mentioned that numerous students who failed to appear the examination due to unavoidable reasons can appear the examination which would be held on 23rd October 2019. The previous exam was conducted from 28th – 30th September 2019.

The result would be announced on the official website of drdo.gov.in. The admit card with revised details got released yesterday, 10th October. For any queries, students can visit the website. The question pattern would be objective, which would consist of Section A and Section B. Section A would consist of Quantitative Ability/Aptitude, General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness, English and General Science while Section B would consist of 100 Trade questions.

According to the India report, the last date to apply for DRDO Assistant exam is 15th October.